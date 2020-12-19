Video: Brilliant Jurgen Klopp and Curtis Jones reaction after Liverpool net fifth goal vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans will absolutely love this reaction from Jurgen Klopp and Curtis Jones as the fifth goal flew in against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Reds’ dismantling of former manager Roy Hodgson’s men will have left the fans purring in itself, with a 7-0 victory at Selhurst Park acting as a reaffirmation of Liverpool’s title credentials – as if the win over Tottenham midweek wasn’t enough.

It was a big day for Bobby Firmino on an individual level, too. The Brazilian has struggled to find the back of the net in 2020, but having netted the winner in that aforementioned game against Spurs, he added two more to his tally during today’s game.

As Firmino scored his second of the game, academy product Curtis Jones was getting ready to come on as a substitute. Judging by the brilliant way him and Klopp celebrated what was Liverpool’s fifth, it’s safe to say that they both enjoyed that one!