Having gone behind to a well worked corner routine from Valencia, Lionel Messi – who else – got Barcelona back into the match.

The Catalans were awarded a penalty which Messi struck well enough, however, the keeper was equal to it.

Luckily for the Argentinian, he spilled it and the ball made it’s way back to Messi to head in at the far post, clattering into the woodwork as he did so.

The goal was a special one too, as it meant he equalled Pele’s record of 643 goals for one club.

An eventful end to the first half at Camp Nou! ? Barca are awarded a very controversial penalty, Messi then has his spot kick saved, but manages to head in as the rebound keeps play alive ?? pic.twitter.com/cQRLNYiSkm — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 19, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports