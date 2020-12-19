Menu

Video: Lionel Messi writes his name into football folklore again as he equals Pele’s 643 goals for one club

FC Barcelona
Having gone behind to a well worked corner routine from Valencia, Lionel Messi – who else – got Barcelona back into the match.

The Catalans were awarded a penalty which Messi struck well enough, however, the keeper was equal to it.

Luckily for the Argentinian, he spilled it and the ball made it’s way back to Messi to head in at the far post, clattering into the woodwork as he did so.

The goal was a special one too, as it meant he equalled Pele’s record of 643 goals for one club.

