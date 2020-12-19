Video: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah branded ‘penalty merchant’ by all-time Premier League record holder Ben Foster

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been called a ‘penalty merchant’ by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster in a hilarious clip from the ace’s latest video on his increasingly popular YouTube channel.

Foster takes his viewers through his Fantasy Premier League decisions every week, with the stopper who holds the Premier League’s all-time record for saves making a cost-cutting measure this week.

“Gabriel Jesus is my captain, I’m trying to save a bit of money because I want Salah back in the team, he’s just a penalty merchant and Liverpool get pennos all the time.”

5 of Salah’s 11 Premier League goals so far this season have come from the spot.

Manchester United fans will absolutely love seeing this from the keeper who came through their ranks as a youngster before establishing his stardom during his time with West Bromwich Albion.

Here’s us all hoping to Watford promotion this season, so we can see Salah and Foster face off after this no-filter moment.