Sadio Mane’s touching goal celebration gesture for Liverpool fan explained

Sadio Mane is an absolute gentleman. We knew this anyway, but his celebration after scoring for Liverpool against Crystal Palace today proved it.

Mane fired home for the Reds to net their second goal of a game in which they eventually scored seven. He celebrated by kissing his finger and pointing it to the sky.

While that kind of celebration is not unusual and would not usually require any added context, Liverpool have provided it, and boy are we grateful to have been given it.

Have a look at this heart-warming video, which explains how Mane’s goal celebration was dedicated to a disabled Liverpool supporter and his grandad.

Sadio promised and delivered ? Lee, that was for you and your grandad ?? https://t.co/K3XNoSqOSr pic.twitter.com/KmafiUSFKP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2020

Mane is an extremely likeable character, and it’s easy to see why when he’s going out of his way to do things like this to put a smile on the face of a Liverpool fan.

We’re used to seeing him mimic teammates’ celebrations, but they’re not usually as significant and meaningful as this one. Hats off to you, Sadio.