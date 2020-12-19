With 16 minutes gone of their match at St. Mary’s, Man City produced a goal through Raheem Sterling that went from one end of the pitch to the other.

Ederson’s long punt upfield eventually found its way to Kevin De Bruyne, and the Belgian made no mistake with yet another assist, picking out an unmarked Sterling, despite there being another 11 players in close proximity.

Stood by the penalty spot, Sterling had time to compose himself but instead chose to guide home a first-time shot to hand his side the lead.

