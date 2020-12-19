Menu

Video: Man City go end to end before Raheem Sterling guides home at Southampton

Manchester City
Posted by

With 16 minutes gone of their match at St. Mary’s, Man City produced a goal through Raheem Sterling that went from one end of the pitch to the other.

Ederson’s long punt upfield eventually found its way to Kevin De Bruyne, and the Belgian made no mistake with yet another assist, picking out an unmarked Sterling, despite there being another 11 players in close proximity.

Stood by the penalty spot, Sterling had time to compose himself but instead chose to guide home a first-time shot to hand his side the lead.

Pictures from RMC Sport

More Stories ederson Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.