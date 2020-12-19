Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram, who has previously been linked with Liverpool, has been sent off for spitting in an opponent’s face.

Gladbach took on Hoffenheim this afternoon, being defeated on their home turf, with Tottenham loanee Ryan Sessegnon netting what was ultimately the winning goal for the visitors.

That wasn’t the most notable moment of the game, though. That was produced by Marcus Thuram, and for all the wrong reasons after a coming together with opponent Stefan Posch.

Thuram clearly didn’t appreciate whatever Posch was saying to him, as he quite evidently spat in his face, something that was confirmed by the replays and seen by VAR. He was subsequently sent off.

Earlier in the year, Movistar commentator Alain Valnegri told El Pais that Thuram, son of French World Cup winner Lilian, had been targeted by Premier League champions Liverpool:

“For me, Marcus is destined for a top club. He already sounded for Liverpool this summer. He has skill, he shoots, he’s a huge power, he’s a dribbler, and he moves well in tight spaces.”

Thuram has netted four goals so far this campaign, with two of those coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Although, you have to think this incident will put Liverpool off.

The Reds are a team that pride themselves on their players’ conduct, at least they have been under Jurgen Klopp. To spit in the face of an opponent in the middle of a global pandemic is absolutely disgusting.

Thuram will face a suspension for the red card, but all things considered, with the COVID-19 context added in, he should probably be given something more serious retrospectively.

What example is that setting for young Gladbach fans?