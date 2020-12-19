Menu

Video: McManaman and Cole on the difference Houllier made to Liverpool

The passing of Gerard Houllier clearly affected a great many people at all of the clubs where he managed, perhaps most notably at Liverpool.

When the Frenchman arrived at Anfield, he attempted to revolutionise the way things were done at the club and, arguably, given the trophies that were won under his stewardship, he succeeded.

Speaking on BT Sport, former Liverpool players, Steve McManaman and Joe Cole, expressed just what it was about Houllier that ensured he would be a success both inside and outside of the dressing room.

