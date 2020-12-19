The passing of Gerard Houllier clearly affected a great many people at all of the clubs where he managed, perhaps most notably at Liverpool.

When the Frenchman arrived at Anfield, he attempted to revolutionise the way things were done at the club and, arguably, given the trophies that were won under his stewardship, he succeeded.

Speaking on BT Sport, former Liverpool players, Steve McManaman and Joe Cole, expressed just what it was about Houllier that ensured he would be a success both inside and outside of the dressing room.

How Gérard Houllier came in and took Liverpool in a different direction… Steve McManaman and Joe Cole look at the impact Houllier had on the club and changing the culture around Anfield. pic.twitter.com/ZjNnBkwJcV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.