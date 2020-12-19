Liverpool couldn’t have got off to a more perfect start at Crystal Palace in the early Saturday kick-off.

The game was barely a couple of minutes old before Takumi Minamino, surprisingly preferred by Jurgen Klopp to Mo Salah, buried his shot in the net, leaving Palace keeper, Vicente Guaita, with no chance.

After a particularly tough game in midweek against Tottenham, the early goal will have done wonders for the Reds, forcing the hosts to come out an play and therefore giving the visitors more space to play into.

Pictures from Canal+