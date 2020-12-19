Menu

Video: Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie scores most comical own-goal of the season with his face

Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie scored a quite comical own-goal during today’s clash with Fulham at St. James’ Park.

The Premier League has been the source of plenty of entertainment this campaign to date. Just when we thought we’d already had our fair share of drama, excitement and controversy, it delivers more.

While this particular incident doesn’t fall into any of those three categories, it is absolutely hilarious, and Ritchie himself will only be able to laugh when he watches it back after the match.

It just goes to show that the archaic strategy of getting it into the mixer really can prove fruitful, in the most bizarre ways. Ritchie didn’t even see the ball coming…

It’s not often that you score an own-goal with your face, a painful and embarrassing one for the Magpies midfielder. At least he’s far enough North of Kent to be legally able to have Christmas this year.

