Video: Nicolas Pepe fires Arsenal back into contention at Goodison Park from the penalty spot

Arsenal have drawn level with Everton at Goodison Park through a Nicolas Pepe penalty.

Everton have been in fine form, with their previous two games ending in victory over Chelsea and Leicester City respectively. Arsenal, as has been well-documented, have been struggling. Mikel Arteta’s men sit 15th in the Premier League table – which is quite remarkable considering it’s almost the New Year.

When Rob Holding knee’d the ball into his own net in the first-half of this evening’s contest, Arteta must have feared that more of the same was in store today at Goodison. However, after Tom Davies’ rash swipe in the penalty area resulted in Andre Marriner pointing to the spot, Nicolas Pepe stepped up to the mark.

PEPE KEEPS HIS COOL ? Tom Davis hands the Gunners a great chance from the spot and Nicolas Pepe makes no mistake!

Hats off to Pepe, who was criticised in wake of his red card at Leeds, for showing the confidence to step up and take advantage tonight. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing, Arsenal needed someone to take responsibility – and he did, and he dispatched, emphatically.