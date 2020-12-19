Video: Cristiano Ronaldo nets second of the game for Juventus with emphatic weak foot finish

What’s the best way to bounce back from a missed penalty midweek? Net two in your next game. That’s just how Cristiano Ronaldo rolls.

Ronaldo faltered from 12-yards in the week, which is rare from someone so efficient in terms of his finishing. The Portuguese was given an opportunity to bounce back against Parma tonight, and wasted no time in doing so.

The Juventus striker headed home from an Alvaro Morata cross in the first-half of the contest, and has now added his second of the game, and Juve’s third, with a fine finish with his left foot.



Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

How on Earth is he still this good at 35-years-old? If I’m still able to bend down and tie my laces without getting a sore back at his age I’d consider that a win – and he’s still performing at the highest level.

Ronaldo really does appear to be immune to the concept of time and the subsequent ageing. He will be going forever.