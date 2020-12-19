Video: Cristiano Ronaldo leaps like a salmon to score for Juventus after gorgeous Alvaro Morata cross

In the least surprising news of the evening, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a header for Juventus.

Week after week we question how it’s possible for Ronaldo not to have dropped his standard at the grand old age of 35, because week after week the Juve forward comes up with the goods.

Tonight he added another to his season tally against Parma, and it’s a typical Ronaldo goal.

Alvaro Morata, credit to him, flung in a gorgeous cross from the left-hand-side, with Ronaldo leaping like a salmon before beating the goalkeeper with an expertly dispatched header.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Ronaldo is probably the best headerer of a football we have ever seen in the game – and he’s got the jump to match. his ability in the air

An extraordinary physical specimen, an extraordinary finisher, and the perfect way to bounce back from his missed penalty midweek. He’s one man that you can never keen down!