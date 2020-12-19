Video: Salah stoops to score Liverpool’s sixth in Palace rout

Liverpool looked back to their ominous best at Crystal Palace in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Mo Salah adding a sixth to underscore their dominance in south London.

Roy Hodgson is likely to be fuming that the substitute was left completely unmarked in the penalty area, meaning that he was able to stoop and head in with consummate ease.

The Egyptian King had only been on the pitch for 24 minutes and had already supplied Roberto Firmino with a magnificent assist before getting on the score sheet himself.

Pictures from RMC Sport