Video: Leroy Sane subbed off 36 minutes after coming on for Bayern Munich in top of the table clash

Manchester City
Where’s it all gone wrong for Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich? The former Man City man was both subbed on and subbed off against Bayer Leverkusen today.

Bayern visited Leverkusen this afternoon knowing that they needed to win if they wanted to head into the Bundesliga break at the summit – where they would argue they belong.

Leverkusen themselves sat top of the table all the way up to the 93rd minute of today’s game, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a dramatic winner to take Bayern into 1st.

One man who perhaps wouldn’t have been celebrating so eccentrically after the game is Leroy Sane, who was brought on as a substitute before being taken off with 23 minutes on the clock.

Sane has scored several great goals since signing for Bayern (for what the Guardian reported to be a £44M fee), but he’s produced little else. A team of their standard can not have moments players – they need to have influence throughout.

The winger, who departed Man City in search of greener pastures at the Allianz Arena, may well have been regretting that decision today after being hauled off by manager Hansi Flick.

