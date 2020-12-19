Video: Sensational Salah strike has Liverpool in seventh heaven

What an impact Mo Salah made on the Saturday lunchtime game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

The Egyptian King had already set up Roberto Firmino with a fine assist before stooping low to head in the Reds’ sixth goal of the afternoon.

However, he’d saved the best until last. Picking the ball up on the edge of the Palace penalty area, he switched the ball inside and unleashed a venomous curling shot into the top corner.

There are no words ? Mo Salah makes it ????? and this is the pick of the bunch ? pic.twitter.com/kph0gy8UNS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport and BT Sport