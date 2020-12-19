Menu

Video: Sensational Salah strike has Liverpool in seventh heaven

Liverpool FC
Posted by

What an impact Mo Salah made on the Saturday lunchtime game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

The Egyptian King had already set up Roberto Firmino with a fine assist before stooping low to head in the Reds’ sixth goal of the afternoon.

However, he’d saved the best until last. Picking the ball up on the edge of the Palace penalty area, he switched the ball inside and unleashed a venomous curling shot into the top corner.

Pictures from RMC Sport and BT Sport

More Stories Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.