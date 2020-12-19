Mikel Arteta was probably planning his half-time team talk on the basis that Arsenal were heading into the break level, after Nicolas Pepe had had cancelled out Rob Holding’s own goal from the penalty spot.

As injury time at the end of the first 45 approached, Everton were awarded a corner, and it was Pepe who failed to track the run of Yerry Mina.

The Colombian centre-back leapt like a salmon at the near post and expertly guided the ball past an exposed Bernd Leno to put the hosts 2-1 up.

Pictures from RMC Sport