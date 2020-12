Crystal Palace were left shell-shocked as Roberto Firmino grabbed his second and Liverpool’s fifth goal at Selhurst Park.

In truth, aside from a 10-minute spell in the first half, the Eagles had been second best, with the Reds toying with them at times.

Mo Salah, who had not long been on the pitch after coming on as a substitute, provided a superb assist to the Brazilian and as Vicente Guaita came out to narrow the angle, Firmino dinked the ball into the net.

Pictures from RMC Sport.