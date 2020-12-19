Video: When Arsenal target Yves Bissouma laughed at Gunners’ faces at the Emirates as Brighton ended their top four hopes

With Arsenal now confirmed as one of the sides interested in Brighton ace Yves Bissouma, one particular moment from the 18/19 campaign is worth remembering.

The ace, who is also catching the eye of Liverpool, Man United, Monaco and two La Liga outfits, shamed the north London outfit on the big stage on 5 May 2019.

Bissouma played the entire 90 minutes as the Seagulls held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw, with this result ultimately ending the side’s hopes of a top four finish in their penultimate league game of the season.

Bissouma hobbled around the Emirates Stadium’s pitch at full-time when he burst into a fit of a laughter, right as he was amongst a dejected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nacho Monreal.

The Gunners ended up missing qualification for the Champions League via a top four finish by just a point and a considerable goal difference disadvantage.

Bissouma laughing at Arsenal is the funniest thing all season. pic.twitter.com/io8iGWYi8d — Soko (@DaSoko) May 5, 2019

Brighton’s Bissouma laughing at the Arsenal players after missing out on top four. ? pic.twitter.com/Pudp2TNexN — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) May 7, 2019

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Eduardo Camavinga edging closer to dream Real Madrid move Former Arsenal captain calls for Mikel Arteta sacking and identifies ideal replacement in ruthless rant Agent confirms significant interest in midfielder from Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool with ace impressing in the Premier League this season

The Arsenal hierarchy and the entire fanbase may want to avoid this signing, as fine a player as Bissouma is, it wouldn’t be a good look at all after he hilariously disrespected the club in public.