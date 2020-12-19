‘We never know’ – Honest Mohamed Salah responds to Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer interest as Liverpool star discusses future

In a brilliant interview with AS, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has refused to rule out a transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future, further fuelling constant speculation.

Salah, who has scored 14 goals and contributed three assists already this season, stayed his usual completely honest self as he admitted ‘we never know what is going to happen in the future’.

The Egyptian hero returned to England with a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2017 after a difficult spell at Chelsea as a youngster, with the forward not looking back at all since.

Salah has firmly established himself as one of the world’s best players with his prolific scoring for the Reds, netting 108 goals (plus 44 assists) in just 172 appearances for the Anfield outfit.

The 28-year-old added that ‘everything’ is in Liverpool’s ‘hands’ when questioned on how long he sees himself playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

This comes as the forward has also been mooted to take the mantle of the World’s best player from all-time great duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here’s what Salah had to say when questioned on the reported interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona:

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are top clubs… We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I’m focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club.”

The humble Egyptian superstar was then asked how long he sees himself playing at Liverpool:

“[Laughs] That’s a tough one, but right now I can say that everything is in the club’s hands.”

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, every record in the club, but everything’s in the hands of the club.”

Salah responded to these questions in a completely honest manner, which is hardly a surprise given his humble character, he should be commended for this approach.

It wouldn’t be fair to Liverpool’s fanbase if the attacker categorically distanced himself from the transfer links when he simply can’t predict how the future pans out.

One thing’s for sure though, the Reds are prime contenders to defend their historic first Premier League title this season, as well as being serious challengers in the Champions League.