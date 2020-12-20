Pundit explains why Arsenal really could be facing a relegation battle

Alan Shearer has admitted he’s not convinced Arsenal can stay out of a relegation battle this season after witnessing another dire result and performance from the Gunners in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat against Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on an awful run of form in the Premier League at the moment, having won none of their last seven games, with five defeats in that time.

This represents Arsenal’s worst start to a season since 1974/75, and it’s hardly surprising when you see how poorly they’ve been playing, with Arteta’s tactics seeming to leave the team with a worrying lack of spark and creativity in attack.

Shearer now admits he can’t be sure Arsenal won’t be dragged into a battle for top flight survival this season.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by BBC Sport, the pundit said: “I wouldn’t be so sure. Not with that starting team and the attitude of some of those players.

“Awful, no creativity, players going through the motions, not working hard enough and not closing down.

“Mikel Arteta should be a worried man relying on that group of players trying to save his job. Twelve goals all season, they have no options.

More Stories / Latest News Messi could take huge pay cut to seal Man City or PSG transfer as duo increasingly confident he’s quitting Barcelona Manchester United ace makes big decision on his future ahead of January transfer window Diego Costa & Man City star both pictured shirtless alongside same mystery woman in bizarre photos found in a Bible

“Against Everton, Pepe was not prepared to get into the box, he was jogging, sometimes walking. He has got to do more.

“There are a few players in that team who are not giving everything for the manager. Arsenal are never going to score goals playing like that.”

This is not what Arsenal fans will want to hear, but they can hardly be surprised after what they’ve seen from their side lately.