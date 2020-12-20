David Luiz lost his cool at Arsenal team-mate ‘several times’ during Everton clash

Arsenal defender David Luiz was reportedly spotted losing his cool with Mohamed Elneny several times during yesterday’s defeat to Everton.

The Brazilian was not happy with some of Elneny’s decision-making, according to a report in the Metro, which states he snapped at the Egypt international for passing the ball to him at one point, instead of moving it forward.

It was another poor performance from Arsenal at Goodison Park, with Everton winning 2-1 to put Gunners manager Mikel Arteta under even more pressure.

Luiz has not been one of Arsenal’s better performers since his move to the Emirates Stadium, but at least he showed some passion and leadership yesterday.

Fans will hope Luiz can inspire some improvement from his Arsenal team-mates, though it may also require a change in manager.

Arteta looked a risky appointment for AFC when he took over a year ago, and this dire start to the season suggests he’s not up to the job.

The inexperienced Spanish tactician has only previously worked as part of the coaching setup at Manchester City, so this was always going to be a huge step up for him.