Arsenal must have felt signing Willian was a win-win situation for them this summer – an experienced free agent who’d been in fine form for rivals Chelsea. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, the Brazil international is now somehow managing to look like a waste of money even as a free transfer, having made an awful start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

See below for some stats that sum up just how ineffective Willian has been for the Gunners as he looks an absolute shadow of the player we saw at Chelsea…

In his 90 minutes against Everton, Willian ?????? to: Produce a shot on target Make a successful cross Complete a take-on Make a successful tackle Win a single duel Chelsea reject. Everton v Arsenal reaction | https://t.co/2vuXOAJnUk#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/pnGAe3gFQB — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 20, 2020

Shoot me pic.twitter.com/4v3kcUEJ2U — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) December 19, 2020

It’s hard to explain quite why Willian has declined so rapidly, but it doesn’t reflect well on Arsenal’s recruitment team, or perhaps on manager Mikel Arteta for failing to get the best out of him.

The 32-year-old is obviously no longer at his peak anyway, but it was only a few months ago that he still shone as one of Chelsea’s best players.

All in all, everything is going wrong for Arsenal right now and Willian’s sharp decline sums up the sorry state of affairs at the club.