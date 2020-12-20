Arsenal could reportedly be in luck as reports emerge again of Philippe Coutinho looking likely to leave Barcelona this January.

Arsenal are mentioned as a likely suitor for Coutinho in a report from Don Balon which states that the Brazil international could be made available for just £54.3million this January.

Coutinho has struggled since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018, despite showing something of a revival in form on loan at Bayern Munich last season.

Arsenal, however, might do well to take a gamble on Coutinho, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently struggling due to a lack of spark in attack.

Mesut Ozil has fallen out of favour and seems to be being missed by the Gunners, though one imagines he’s unlikely to now make a comeback while Arteta is in charge.

Coutinho was a top performer in his time at Liverpool so it may be that he’d get back to his best with a return to the Premier League.

If so, Arsenal would be doing very well to win the race for his signature as he’s made available for a reasonable price this winter.