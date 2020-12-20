Menu

Arsenal star looks likely to make permanent transfer exit after impressing on loan

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could make his loan to Hertha Berlin permanent after impressing in the Bundesliga.

The young Frenchman looked a big prospect when he first joined Arsenal last season, but he quickly fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta once he took over as manager.

Guendouzi was then sent out on loan this summer, but he’s once again looking impressive with Hertha Berlin, who want to sign him on a permanent deal.

German outlet Der Tagesspiegel suggest this move could now be likely, and Hertha boss Bruno Labbadia also recently hinted at it with his comments on the player.

“He is very, very valuable to us,” he said. “We are happy that we were able to sign him.

“He’s a very, very good footballer, who has a good sense of space and is technically very strong.

“Even though he’s young, he gives instructions. He is not at all interested in whether he speaks the language.”

Arsenal fans may be disappointed to see they didn’t give Guendouzi more time to develop and earn a regular place in the first-team.

