Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid are all reportedly vying for the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

This is according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, who also report that the talented 24-year-old could move for around £36million, or possibly slightly less.

Bissouma has previously impressed in Ligue 1 with Lille, and has looked a solid performer in the Premier League as well in recent times.

Arsenal could do with a signing like him to save their season after an awful start, but it remains to be seen if a player of his calibre would even be keen on a move to the Gunners right now with the club in their current state.

Liverpool would surely be a tempting destination for Bissouma if he chooses to stay in the Premier League, though few players could say no to Real Madrid.

Defensa Central note that Real Madrid are not having the best of seasons either, so could do with a signing like this in midfield.

They suggest that Bissouma is the kind of player Zinedine Zidane likes, and that’s certainly a big compliment to the Mali international.