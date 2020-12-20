Chelsea star will need to force a January exit after recent resurgence impresses Frank Lampard

It feels like we’ve been here before with Olivier Giroud, but will it have a different outcome this time round?

The European Championships will likely be his last major international tournament so he needs to be playing regular football to keep his space in the squad.

He was barely getting a look in at Chelsea until a few weeks ago so an exit in January appeared to inevitable, but then he started scoring goals again.

Something similar happened last year where he was suddenly brought back in from the cold to play a regular role in the side again, but the striker may also have concerns that he could lose his place again.

READ MORE: Chelsea and England star may require surgery after sustaining knee injury

A report from Goal has indicated that a January move could still be possible, but Giroud will need to force that move by making it clear that he wants to leave.

It’s a risk either way because there’s no guarantee that he’ll be a regular starter if he does leave, so it could come down to what Frank Lampard is telling him behind the scenes.

He’s clearly been impressed by Giroud in recent games and it’s easy to see why, while the other striking options at the club have struggled to show any consistency this season.

It won’t be a surprise if he does stay, but it’s likely that there will be plenty of speculation when the transfer window opens.