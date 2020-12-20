Clip emerges showing Jose Mourinho was ‘afraid’ of Serge Aurier as ace costs Spurs vs Leicester with penalty awarded using VAR

A viral clip of Tottenham Hotspur’s critically-acclaimed ‘All or Nothing’ documentary on Amazon Prime has emerged which hit the nail on the head about Serge Aurier well before today’s blunder.

Aurier recklessly knocked over Leicester defender Wesley Fofana right on the brink of halftime, referee Craig Pawson reviewed the incident on the pitch-side VAR monitor before pointing to the spot.

The right-back’s error gifted the Foxes a penalty that Jamie Vardy certainly wasn’t going to waste, leading Brendan Rodgers’ side on their way to a 2-0 win.

Fofana, Leicester’s big-money summer recruit, was clearly moving away from the box, which made Aurier’s decision all the more questionable, as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Roy Keane noted.

A clip from the side’s documentary of last season has now emerged once more, in which Jose Mourinho made it clear to the Ivorian he was ‘afraid’ of his challenges like this, as VAR keeps a close eye.

Here’s a transcript of what was said:

“Do you speak good English?” (Aurier indicates yes)

“I am afraid of you as a marker, because you are capable of doing a (expletive) penalty with VAR, so I’m telling you already that I’m afraid of you.”

Aurier has started eight of the north London outfit’s 14 Premier League matches this season, he was substituted in the 64th minute after his shaky display.

It’s a shame that moments like this will overshadow some of the otherwise solid work that the former Paris Saint-Germain star has done this season, but that’s football.

With Spurs following up last weekend’s draw against Crystal Palace with consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Leicester, their early emergence as title contenders looks at risk of being derailed.