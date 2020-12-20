Hasselbaink and Keane bemused by Serge Aurier’s ‘madness’ as ‘rugby tackle’ costs Spurs a penalty against Leicester

Premier League legends Roy Keane and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink were left completely shocked by Serge Aurier after the full-back conceding a costly penalty for Tottenham against Leicester.
Right on the brink of halftime, Aurier recklessly knocked over the Foxes’ big-money summer recruit Wesley Fofana, despite the defender and the ball seemingly moving away from the box.
Referee Craig Pawson reviewed the incident on the pitch-side VAR monitor, ultimately pointing to the spot. Jamie Vardy made no mistake as he punished Jose Mourinho’s side with a tidy spot-kick.
Hasselbaink and Keane, who are serving as pundits for Sky Sports today, blasted the decision, the Dutchman labelled it a ‘rugby tackle’ while the Irishman branded it a ‘madness’.
Hasselbaink: “There are no words for that, that’s a rugby tackle. it’s a rugby tackle.”
Keane: “There is a word Jimmy, madness.”
Hasselbaink: “Yeah, here you go.”
Keane: “Madness, I want to be careful what I say about this defender, I’ve been on this road before.”
Aurier’s decision just looks completely foolish, the right-back should’ve backed himself when facing up against a central defender, there really was no need for a foul here.