Whisper it quietly, but David Moyes is beginning to turn around West Ham United’s fortunes, and a European place certainly won’t be beyond them if they can continue in the same vain as they have begun their 2020/21 campaign.

The east Londoners have become difficult to beat under Moyes, a manager who was given the old heave-ho in his first tenure at the club.

Though the owners get little credit, the fact that they swallowed their pride and re-employed Moyes deserves plaudits. As does sticking with him when all around were calling for his head.

It’s been shown before that a little faith and patience will almost always pay off – take note Arsenal fans – and the Scot is reaping the rewards.

With the Hammers flying high, news that Michail Antonio has extended his contract with the club will be warmly received, and Moyes couldn’t hide his delight.

“It was really important to extend his contract because he had an option we had to take up before the end of January,” he told the official West Ham website.

“Certainly since lockdown, he’s become instrumental to a lot of our goals and how he’s played.

“I’m pleased that we got it and it’s good that the cub had things in control.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve got Micky sorted – all we need to do now is get him fit, firing and ready to play the way he has done over recent times.”

Once the striker is fit again, as long as West Ham remain in the hunt, Antonio can help push them on and potentially give them a fantastic end to the season.