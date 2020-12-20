Menu

Barcelona ready to open talks over surprise swap transfer following U-turn

Atletico Madrid
Barcelona are reportedly ready to pursue a transfer deal for Joao Felix that could see Antoine Griezmann return to former club Atletico Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants were previously against this idea but have now changed their minds and such an exchange could be approved by star player Lionel Messi.

MORE: Precarious finances force Barcelona into considering selling star attacker

It remains to be seen if this deal will end up going through, but Don Balon add that there’s a willingness from Atletico’s end to get it done too.

Felix was regarded as one of the most exciting young players in world football before his move to Atletico, but things haven’t really worked out for him in the Spanish capital.

The Portugal international doesn’t look an ideal fit for Diego Simeone’s style of play, and might be better off at a club like Barcelona, who have a history of attacking, entertaining football.

felix knee slide

Joao Felix celebrates a goal

Don Balon add that Atletico could be keen for a reunion with Griezmann, who was a top player for them for many years before moving to Barca.

The France international has not looked quite at home at the Nou Camp, so it could suit all parties if he and Felix swap places in the near future.

