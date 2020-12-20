Liverpool and Real Madrid will surely be encouraged by the latest Kylian Mbappe transfer news emerging today.

According to AS, financial problems are putting Paris Saint-Germain under pressure to sell players, and they state this could make Mbappe’s potential move to Real Madrid more likely.

The report notes that Mbappe is yet to renew his contract with PSG, which further complicates things, though they also note that other less important players like Julian Draxler could be sold.

Still, this is surely encouraging for Liverpool, following recent claims from Le Parisien that the Reds are among the France international’s suitors.

Liverpool don’t exactly need new forward signings as a matter of urgency due to the world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but no club in the world would say no to a talent like Mbappe.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting talents in world football and surely still has many of his best years ahead of him.

It would be a joy to see Mbappe in the Premier League at some point, and one can only imagine how much he’d improve under a manager like Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid are a tough club to turn down, however, so it will be interesting to see if Mbappe himself favours a move to the Bernabeu, where he could be a dream long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.