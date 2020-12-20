In just over a month’s time, Barcelona members go to the polls to elect their new president.

For a multitude of reasons, this could be the most important election the club have had in decades.

Former incumbent, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has left Barca in such a mess that whomever is elected will have their work cut out.

At present, according to the Daily Mirror, Joan Laporta, who was in charge of the Catalan club between 2003 and 2010, appears to be the favourite.

At such a critical time, having someone in place that knows the ropes is a huge advantage for Laporta to hold over his rivals.

His nearest, and potentially only challenger is Victor Font. Well before elections were announced Font declared his intentions, and with a fully costed and workable plan in place, he could yet surprise everyone, just as Bartomeu did in 2015.

One of Laporta’s first decisions, should he be elected, is to sign Arsenal star, Hector Bellerin.

The Daily Mirror quote sources in Spain as saying that bringing Bellerin back to the club that gave him his footballing education will be Laporta’s priority, at a fee of just over £22m being quoted.

Given how poorly Arsenal have been playing this year, Bellerin couldn’t be blamed for jumping ship and returning home.