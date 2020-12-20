Liverpool could solve their defensive crisis by offering Divock Origi in exchange for emerging star

There was a time when Liverpool could turn to Divock Origi as the last throw of the dice to get them a goal if urgently needed, but now they have Diogo Jota to provide depth up front so the Belgian striker has slowly become obsolete.

His lack of opportunities usually means that he’s linked with various transfers in a big to revive his career, so a report from The Telegraph makes for interesting reading.

Liverpool already have Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out for the long term and the other centre backs keep picking up little knocks, so it makes sense to bring someone else in next month.

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak has been linked for a while now, and it’s suggested that the German side will entertain an offer as long as it includes Divock Origi and some cash.

Letting Origi go makes perfect sense for Liverpool as they don’t need him and it could help save on the transfer fee, while Kabak is only 20 so he could get some experience now and eventually develop into a future starter.

One issue could be Schalke’s truly horrific run of form where they just can’t buy a win so they may not be the most attractive destination just now, so Origi will need some persuasion to agree to the transfer.