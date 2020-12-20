Liverpool see £20m offer for Sporting Lisbon starlet rejected

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly seen a £20m (€22m) offer for Sporting Lisbon full-back Nuno Mendes rejected with the highly-rated teenager expected to sign a new contract containing a whopping £63m release clause.

Mendes, 18, joined Sporting Lisbon’s youth academy back in 2015 and after successfully climbing the club’s illustrious youth ranks, the talented youngster has since gone on to emerge as an important first regular.

The young Portuguese full-back, who primarily operates as a left-back but can fill in at centre-back if needed, has featured in 22 matches in all competitions since making his senior debut in June.

According to two recent reports from Record and O Jogo (via Sports Witness), Premier League champions Liverpool have recently seen a £20m offer for the youngster rejected.

It is understood that Liverpool’s opening offer was almost half of what Sporting Lisbon were prepared to accept.

However, these reports claim that Sporting Lisbon are now preparing to offer the youngster a bumper contract renewal which will contain a whopping £63m minimum release clause, which he is expected to sign.

It is believed that in addition to Liverpool’s interest in Sporting Lisbon’s talented defender are also Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

However, in what has been described as a ‘concrete approach’, Klopp’s Liverpool appear to be the club who are most serious about landing the Liga NOS star.