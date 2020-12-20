Liverpool star set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season in move that will disappoint Reds fans

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly expected to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of his contract in the summer.

The Netherlands international has been a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for some time now, but it looks like he’s now heading for the Anfield exit instead of landing a new deal.

This is currently looking the most likely scenario, according to The Athletic, who report on how Liverpool tend to have a firm stance on new contracts for players over 30.

Wijnaldum is surely still an important part of this squad and many fans would surely rather he stayed for a little while longer, even if it might not be the most sensible financial decision.

Liverpool have plenty of other options in midfield so should be in a strong position in that department even if Wijnaldum does end up leaving.

Still, it seems risky from LFC and one imagines plenty of other big clubs will be eager to snap Wijnaldum up when he becomes available.