Luis Suarez admits to cheating in Italian exam in failed bid to seal Barcelona to Juventus transfer

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has reported that Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has admitted his guilt to the nation’s authorities after cheating in a language test over the summer.

This issue cropped up a couple of weeks ago as well, Suarez looked set to join Juventus once he was cast aside by Barcelona after their embarrassing end to last season, but ultimately ended up at Atleti.

In order for the transfer to Juventus to go through, the 33-year-old had to pass an Italian language exam that’s required to secure citizenship, but he’s admitted he received the answers in advance.

The Sun reported via Francesco Porzo of Di Marzio that the Suarez saga has seen three professors and the director of the University of Perugia suspended.

It remains to be seen what punishment – if any – Juventus face after the fact, we’ll also learn whether previous trouble regarding corruption in Serie A will impact any decisions.

Luis Suarez has admitted to Italian authorities to have received in advance the answers to pass the test for Italian language — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 19, 2020

Barcelona officially announced on September 23 that Suarez joined Atletico Madrid in a transfer that is worth up to €6m in variables.

Suarez clearly wasn’t adversely affected by his recent talk with the Italian authorities, he scored twice in yesterday’s win against Elche that leaves Atletico comfortably at the top of the La Liga table.

Diego Simeone’s men also hold a game in hand over domestic rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, so Los Rojiblancos have really made a solid case to upset the odds and contend for the title this season.