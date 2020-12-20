Lyon lower star attacker’s January asking price to just £4.5m

Lyon are reportedly prepared to lower their January asking price for attacker Memphis Depay to just £4.5m as the Dutchman continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

Depay, 26, joined Lyon in 2017 from Manchester United in deal which cost the Ligue 1 side £14.m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining the French outfit, Depay has featured in 154 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 109 goals, in all competitions.

However, with the Dutchman’s current deal set to expire next summer and with no sign of a renewal, according to L’Equipe, Lyon are preparing for their star attacker to depart in January.

L’Equipe claim that the Lyon hierarchy have lowered Depay’s January asking price to as little as £4.5m in a desperate attempt to recoup something for him before he leaves for free in the summer.

It has been reported that Depay’s wishes are to depart the Groupama Stadium with a move to team-up with compatriot Ronald Koeman at Barcelona speculated.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Catalonian giants who sit in a precarious financial position are open to allowing Philippe Coutinho to leave.

Should Barcelona opt to bring in Depay surely rumours Coutinho could be off will be turned up a notch.