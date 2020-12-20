Manchester United ace makes big decision on his future ahead of January transfer window

Manchester United winger Daniel James has reportedly decided he wants to stay and fight for his place at the club despite being linked with a transfer away in January.
This is according to a report in the Manchester Evening News, which states that James doesn’t want to leave Old Trafford amid rumours of a possible move to Leeds.
The Wales international has fallen out of favour at United in recent times, despite initially getting off to a fine start to life at the club when he joined from Swansea City last season.
James hasn’t really progressed as many would have hoped, and is now barely getting a look-in from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old can turn things around as he perhaps expects, and it may soon be that leaving Man Utd is the best thing for his development.
James might perhaps benefit from a loan move so he can play more regularly and gain some experience in the Premier League, but for now it looks like he could be sticking around for a little longer.
Of course, United may well feel differently and might be keen to offload the player if the opportunity arises.