Former Manchester United manager questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has criticised the constant tactical changes made by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent start to the season and are already out of the Champions League after a recent 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig saw them dumped out of the group stage.

United will no doubt be expecting better, though they’ve generally gone downhill in recent years since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Van Gaal was one of the managers who came in to try and get Man Utd back to their best, though it didn’t work out in his two years at Old Trafford.

Still, the Dutchman is now quoted by the Daily Mirror as laying into Solskjaer for tinkering too much, questioning if the Norwegian tactician has even given his players adequate coaching in so many different systems and formations.

The football he brings is of a counter attacking team. He always adapts to his opponents” says Van Gaal.

“And he is playing different systems all the time. Against Southampton it is 4-4-2, in the next match it is 5 defenders, next it is 4-2-3-1,” Van Gaal said.

“You could argue he is using the qualities of his players, but at West Ham United they were outclassed in the first half.

“It was only when Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes came on they made the difference.

“Using different systems is okay but my question would be is he actually properly training the players to use these systems?

“Because it’s key that if you switch these different playing systems it must be executed in a good way.

“It depends less on the quality of the players than on the actual practice of a system in training.”