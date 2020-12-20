Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly not keen on accepting an offer to represent DR Congo at international level.

Despite an approach to switch allegiance, Wan-Bissaka remains keen on trying to win an England place after representing the Three Lions at youth level, according to the Times.

Wan-Bissaka has had his ups and downs in his time at Man Utd, and many will be questioning if he’s really good enough to represent a big six club with ambitions of competing for major trophies.

Despite being a strong defensive full-back, the 23-year-old doesn’t really offer enough going forward, and faces plenty of competition for a spot at right-back for England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James all look strong options for Gareth Southgate in that position, so Wan-Bissaka might be a little overly ambitious trying to get in ahead of them.

Still, the Times note that, although Wan-Bissaka has also represented DR Congo at youth level, he was born in Croydon, so may unsurprisingly be a lot more keen to represent England at some point in his career.