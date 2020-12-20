Messi could take huge pay cut to seal Man City or PSG transfer as duo increasingly confident he’s quitting Barcelona

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could reportedly be ready to accept a huge pay cut in order to escape his current club for Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

According to 90min, the Argentina international earns around £750,000 a week at Barcelona and would be willing to possibly halve that in order to get out of the Nou Camp, with PSG seemingly in the strongest position to win the race for his signature.

The report also links Man City with an interest in Messi, and both clubs are said to be increasingly confident that he will be leaving his current club.

Messi has had a glorious career at Barca but it seems it may soon be coming to an end after a difficult time in the last year or so.

The Catalan giants are not the force they once were, having suffered some huge disappointments in the Champions League in particular, whilst also being beaten to the La Liga title by Real Madrid last term.

It would certainly be exciting to see Messi in the Premier League before the end of his career, so fans of English football will surely be rooting for City in this transfer tussle with PSG.