Mikel Arteta sack odds: Arsenal manager now odds-on favourite to be next Prem boss axed

Mikel Arteta’s days at Arsenal could be numbered after the club’s latest terrible result in the Premier League.

The Gunners lost 2-1 away to Everton yesterday to make it seven games in a row without a win in the league, and potentially putting the north London giants in a genuine relegation battle this season.

Things have to change fast for Arsenal, so it’s unsurprising that Ladbrokes now fancy that it could be the manager who is sent packing soon enough.

Arteta is now the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League managerial sacking, with the inexperienced Spanish tactician 4/5 to be the next to get the chop.

It looks like Arsenal’s big risk when they appointed Arteta has not paid off, with the 38-year-old only in his first job in management at the Emirates Stadium, having previously been part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching team.

It wouldn’t be an easy job for whoever Arsenal appoint, but it’s unsurprising to see the bookies recognise that he’s surely now in big danger of losing his job.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Arteta’s spell as Arsenal boss could soon be coming to an end after yet another poor performance from the Gunners.”

Premier League Sack Race (Ladbrokes)

Mikel Arteta – 4/5

Chris Wilder – 6/4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 6/1

Scott Parker – 10/1