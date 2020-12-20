Mino Raiola doing all he can to strike deal with Juventus for Man United’s Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola, the super-agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly doing ‘all he can’ to build the basis of a deal to bring the French World Cup winner to Turin.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United from Juventus back in 2016, four-years after departing the Reds’ youth academy.

Despite a largely decent spell back in Manchester, Pogba has often come under criticism from fans and pundits alike after a string of inconsistent performances failed to see the 27-year-old live up to his hefty £94.5m price-tag.

Despite opting to trigger a one-year contract extension in Pogba’s current deal, there have been strong suggestions that the Reds’ hierarchy are preparing for life without Pogba.

Juventus have arguably been the strongest club to be linked with landing Pogba, however, financial repercussions at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have meant such a large transfer will no longer be as straight forward to complete.

According to a recent written report from Corriere Torino (via Sports Witness), Raiola is putting in a lot of effort to ensure a deal between all parties can reached.

The report claims that United are waiting on signals from Pogba to suggest he wishes to leave but with a six-month loan containing an option to buy proposed, it is unlikely the Red Devils will go for a deal which offers such little benefit.