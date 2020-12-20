Paris-Saint Germain shorten list for Thomas Tuchel replacement down to just two candidates

Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly continuing to eye potential managerial replacements for Thomas Tuchel with Massimiliano Allegri and Maurico Pochettino both possible candidates.

READ MORE: Liverpool star set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season in move that will disappoint Reds fans

Both Allegri and Pochettino have been out of work since their former clubs, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with the managers, respectively.

However, with the pressure reaching boiling point for Tuchel at Paris-Saint Germain, a defeat on Sunday night against title challengers Lille could all but seal the German tactician’s fate.

Paris-Saint Germain currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table, two-points of leaders Lyon and one-point off Lille in second place.

According to a recent report from ESPN, the Parisians’ decision makers are eyeing Allegri and Pochettino as possible candidates to take-over from Tuchel should the 47-year-old fail to turn his side’s on-field fortunes around.

ESPN claim Paris-Saint Germain’s main concern surrounding Tuchel is the club’s ‘lack of identity’.

In addition to the French giants’ stuttering start to the 2020-21 campaign, the futures of world-class attacking duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jnr are still be resolved, adding to the side’s uncertainty.

Manchester United are another club who are continually linked to acquiring the services of Allegri and Pochettino, but with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flying in the Premier League, now may be the time for Paris-Saint Germain to make their move.