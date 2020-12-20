Ex-Gunner names the Arsenal legend who should replace Mikel Arteta

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has suggested that club legend Patrick Vieira would be the ideal candidate to replace the struggling Mikel Arteta.

Arteta took over from Unai Emery last year, but has suffered a poor start to this season despite leading the club to victory in the FA Cup in just his first few months in charge.

Things have quickly turned sour for the inexperienced Spaniard, whose only previous experience in coaching came as part of Pep Guardiola’s staff at Manchester City.

It’s proven a tough step up for Arteta and it may soon be time for Arsenal to change things as they look like being dragged into a genuine relegation battle after a run of seven Premier League games without a win.

Gallas, however, has suggested Arsenal go for another surprise name to take over, as he recommends Vieira as the ideal choice.

The Frenchman recently lost his job at Ligue 1 side Nice, so perhaps doesn’t seem ideal either, but Gallas seems confident he’d be an upgrade.

Gallas, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes, said: “When they chose Mikel Arteta to come in and replace Unai Emery, in my mind Patrick Vieira was the name I thought they should have gone for.

“I don’t know how close he was or if he was in the running at all, but I was surprised they didn’t even mention his name. Patrick has more experience than Mikel, because he’s managed in America and he spent time at Nice.

“So when the Arsenal board decided to pick a new manager I thought Patrick would get the call. He was captain of Arsenal and he knows the club very well. Patrick was the right guy then.

“If they have to sack Mikel Arteta, they have to choose Patrick Vieira to replace him, and I’m sure all the fans would love it.”