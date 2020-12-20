The studious manner in which Scott Parker is guiding his Fulham team away from the Premier League basement hints at better things for the manager in the future, with respect to the west Londoners.

Earlier in the season, when Fulham were floundering, Parker could’ve easily retreated into his shell and waited for the inevitable call from the board to relieve him of his duties.

However, the battling qualities he showed as a player are very much evident in his managerial style.

Although Fulham are far from out of the woods yet, one loss in the last five hints at the improvement being made.

Former team-mate, Jamie O’Hara, is in no doubt that Parker is well on the way to being a future England manager.

“I was at Fulham and played with Scott Parker; this guy was the ultimate professional and ultimate football player,” he said on talkSPORT, cited by talkSPORT.

“When you trained with him, he was the captain and we’d sit in the changing room and the manager would come in, but as soon as Scott Parker said anything the changing room went silent and just listened what he had to say.

“He just had this aura around him and had that respect because he was the ultimate professional and had this great career as well.

“He’d played for big clubs and captained England; when you listened to what he had to say he just spoke and everything he said was on point.

“I think he’s a future England manager, I really do. I’ve sat in dressing rooms with him and I do think he’s got it in him.”

A respected and admired figure both as a player and manager, Parker not only has the likeability factor, but also the steel behind the smile.

As and when Gareth Southgate packs his bags, or has them packed for him, the powers that be could do worse than hiring Scott Parker.