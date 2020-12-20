Rio Ferdinand instantly shuts Leeds United fan down in savage Twitter reply

Former Manchester United defender and Old Trafford legend Rio Ferdinand has savagely shut down a Leeds United fan on Twitter by claiming he had to leave the Yorkshire club in order to ‘win trophies’.
READ MORE: Diego Costa & Man City star both pictured shirtless alongside same mystery woman in bizarre photos found in a Bible
Ferdinand, now retired, spent two-years at Leeds United (2000 – 2002) before opting to join bitter rivals Manchester United in a deal which cost the Red Devils a whopping £41.4m, as per Transfermarkt.
Since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2002, Ferdinand went on to enjoy 12 long and successful years working under the guidance of legendary gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson.
During Ferdinand’s spell with United, the English centre-back had a huge hand in the Reds lifting 16 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League.
Now retired, Ferdinand is sitting back and preparing to watch his two former sides collide in Sunday’s mouth-watering Premier League tie.
Under the direction of Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United, who are enjoying their first season back in England’s top-flight since 2004 will be desperate to claim a win over their fierce rivals, United.
Ahead of Sunday’s exciting match-up, Ferdinand clashed with a Leeds United fan on Twitter who sarcastically claimed the former defender ‘walked out’ on the Whites despite being the club’s captain.
Ferdinand fired back with an instant and savage put-down, declaring he had to leave Elland Road if he had any chance of winning silverware.
Ouch!
I had to win trophies mate – apologies!!
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 20, 2020
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Check your facts. Leeds didn’t get anywhere near 41.4m. In fact I don’t think Utd even paid the full amount that they agreed to and we had no choice at the time but to accept that
Yes they paid us an instalment early providing we forgot about the outstanding balance, £24.5 million l believe the actual fee received was. Never mind
RIO went to a better place and team after Leeds, oh and Smith, Cantona,McQueen ,Jordan, thought likewise methinks ! Leeds v Bradford, now thats a game to watch !
The demise of Leeds Utd was the resposibilty of the dolt Ridsdale. Players such as RF were blameless as they’d been brought in by Ridsdale under false pretenses in fact RF was a belting deal making the club £10m The players who could be castigated for being selfishly disloyal to the club the ones who had been brought in as nobodies and made into proper players. Mills, Bowyer and Woodgate were bad but the worst was Kewell who along with his agent denied the club it’s right to make £20m out of the deal to sell his contract. Allan Smith and Milner were blameless leaving only when the ship was almost sunk and they were told to leave to save the club from bankruptcy.