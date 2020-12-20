Rio Ferdinand instantly shuts Leeds United fan down in savage Twitter reply

Former Manchester United defender and Old Trafford legend Rio Ferdinand has savagely shut down a Leeds United fan on Twitter by claiming he had to leave the Yorkshire club in order to ‘win trophies’.

Ferdinand, now retired, spent two-years at Leeds United (2000 – 2002) before opting to join bitter rivals Manchester United in a deal which cost the Red Devils a whopping £41.4m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2002, Ferdinand went on to enjoy 12 long and successful years working under the guidance of legendary gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson.

During Ferdinand’s spell with United, the English centre-back had a huge hand in the Reds lifting 16 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League.

Now retired, Ferdinand is sitting back and preparing to watch his two former sides collide in Sunday’s mouth-watering Premier League tie.

Under the direction of Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United, who are enjoying their first season back in England’s top-flight since 2004 will be desperate to claim a win over their fierce rivals, United.

Ahead of Sunday’s exciting match-up, Ferdinand clashed with a Leeds United fan on Twitter who sarcastically claimed the former defender ‘walked out’ on the Whites despite being the club’s captain.

Ferdinand fired back with an instant and savage put-down, declaring he had to leave Elland Road if he had any chance of winning silverware.

Ouch!