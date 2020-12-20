Menu

Roy Keane references Man City ‘idiot’ complaint as he slams Serge Aurier for ‘madness’ that cost Spurs a penalty in defeat to Leicester

Manchester United legend Roy Keane produced a hilarious moment whilst reviewing the ‘madness’ from Serge Aurier that cost Spurs a penalty in Sunday’s defeat against Leicester.

After Keane branded Aurier’s decision a ‘madness’, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink calling the reckless challenge on Wesley Fofana a ‘rugby tackle’, the Irishman produced a real gem.

Keane exclaimed ‘I want to be careful what I say about this defender, I’ve been on this road before’ as he smartly cut short his criticism of Aurier after an incident involving Kyle Walker earlier this season.

The former Red Devils star branded the 53-cap England international an ‘idiot’ after he conceded a penalty during Manchester City vs Liverpool by fouling Sadio Mane.

City were so offended and hurt by the comments that they lodged an official complaint with Sky Sports, which explains Keane’s subtle reference this afternoon.

Hasselbaink: “There are no words for that, that’s a rugby tackle. it’s a rugby tackle.”

Keane: “There is a word Jimmy, madness.”

Hasselbaink: “Yeah, here you go.”

Keane: “Madness, I want to be careful what I say about this defender, I’ve been on this road before.”

Keane really is a fine addition to the Sky Sports punditry team, his no-filter approach when he’s sat in the studio has produced some iconic moments this term.

Aurier should probably send Kyle Walker a nice Christmas present as that moment from earlier on in the season has saved him quite a bit of criticism after today’s woes.

  1. Gilzean's Bald Spot says:
    December 20, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Keane is 100% correct.
    Spurs should have offloaded Aurier in the Summer. A string of decent performances had Spurs considering offering him a new contract. Hopefully today will be the reminder that was need that he needs to go.

  2. Dick says:
    December 20, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Jimmy, that would have been penalised on a rugby pitch too!
    You have to use your arms in a rugby tackle, can’t just barge or bodycheck!

