Another defeat for Arsenal, this time at Everton, leaves the Gunners in a genuinely precarious position heading into the festive fixtures.

Though there are clearly worse teams than the north Londoners in the Premier League, the abject performances that Mikel Arteta’s team are delivering at present has to be a cause for concern.

Whatever it is that the Spaniard is trying, nothing is working, and it’s left the door open for the board to send him packing ahead of the transfer window should they so desire.

Whilst that will seem short-sighted for many, something has to give. Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher believes a switch in playing personnel is what’s required.

”For [Arsenal] to get back to where they want to be, they will have to go through a lot of pain and they will do,” he said on Sky Sports after Saturday evening’s match, cited by the Daily Star.

“A couple of signings they made this season, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [Thomas] Partey, they could be a big part of Arsenal for years to come.

“But they need a few more players in the January transfer window. If Arteta can get six or seven players in then he can be judged on the job that he’s doing.”

It’s a harsh critique on the players that are in the side at present, though given the position that the club find themselves in, perhaps Carragher’s opinions aren’t so wide of the mark.

They’re clearly well off the pace at present with European football only a distant possibility too.

At this stage, saving themselves from relegation should be their only concern.