Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The Red Devils hope to make room for the signing of Kroos by offloading Paul Pogba, according to Don Balon, and it could be a realistic move as the report suggests the Germany international could be open to a new challenge.

Kroos is one of the most decorated players in the game, having won multiple Champions League titles as well as La Liga in his time with Real Madrid.

On top of that, the 30-year-old was also a Champions League winner at Bayern Munich and has won the World Cup with his national team, so it makes sense that he might now have his eye on some other major prizes.

United don’t exactly look that close to challenging for the biggest honours such as the Premier League title at the moment, but it makes sense that Kroos might see that as a tempting challenge at this stage in his career.

Real Madrid surely won’t want to lose such an important player, however, and Don Balon note that Kroos’ salary demands could make him an expensive acquisition for Man Utd.